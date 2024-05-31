First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIBK. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.1 %

FIBK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 864,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $851,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.