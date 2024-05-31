First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Sells $778,159.36 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Merchants Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in First Merchants by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

