First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.04 and last traded at $73.06. Approximately 13,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 16,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $332.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.