First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 2.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of FDL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,685. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

