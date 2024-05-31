First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $147.73 and last traded at $148.91. 23,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 26,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.71.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average is $150.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 44,064.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 184,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,716,000.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

