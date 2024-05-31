First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 105,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 31,073 shares.The stock last traded at $128.96 and had previously closed at $130.80.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 175,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

