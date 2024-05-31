First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $7.94 Million Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,548 shares during the quarter. AXT comprises approximately 2.6% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 7.58% of AXT worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Price Performance

AXT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 192,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.28. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXT

About AXT

(Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.