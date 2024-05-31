First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 112.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AE traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.17. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $661.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

