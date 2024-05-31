First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 22,056 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the period. Limoneira accounts for approximately 4.7% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,980,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.9 %

LMNR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 12,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

