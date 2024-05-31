First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 7,188 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,997. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

