First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Trims Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up about 1.7% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after purchasing an additional 215,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,635,000 after acquiring an additional 306,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 886,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,369,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,428. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $74.02. 335,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,681. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

