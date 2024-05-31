Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

