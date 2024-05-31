FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Purchases 18,226 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,777.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,728.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,921.96.

On Monday, May 20th, Howard Dvorkin bought 17,814 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $20,664.24.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

FlexShopper stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.04 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. On average, research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

