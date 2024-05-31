flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 44,887 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $6.92.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of flyExclusive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11.

In other news, Director Gregg Hymowitz bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of flyExclusive in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of flyExclusive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of flyExclusive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

