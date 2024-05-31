FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 124.7% in May

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 124.7% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.