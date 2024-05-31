Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $155.36

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$155.36 and traded as high as C$170.39. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$167.50, with a volume of 302,949 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$166.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$155.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5495327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.23%.

In other news, Director Jacques Perron bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,108.15. In related news, Director Jacques Perron acquired 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,108.15. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,915 shares of company stock worth $8,347,612. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

