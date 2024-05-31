Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 927.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 73,891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.86. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

