Frederic B. Luddy Sells 598 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ServiceNow Stock Down 12.0 %

NOW stock opened at $643.50 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.11 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $742.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.