Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Frontline has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Frontline has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,264. Frontline has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

