FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of XJUN stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. 9,200 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

