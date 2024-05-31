Fusionist Trading Up 9% This Week (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $125.13 million and $22.76 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $5.70 or 0.00008456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 5.75109703 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $26,932,389.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

