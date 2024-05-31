Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 956.50 ($12.22).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,066.20 ($13.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 756.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 743.10. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,091 ($13.93). The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

