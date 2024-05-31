FY2025 EPS Estimates for Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (CVE:DB)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of DB opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

