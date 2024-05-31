FY2025 EPS Estimates for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insmed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.54) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.52). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

INSM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Insmed Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $56.98 on Friday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

