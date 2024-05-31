FY2026 Earnings Forecast for The Progressive Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $12.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.05. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.65 per share.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,282 shares of company stock worth $5,884,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.