G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

GTHX opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 643.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 433,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 375,354 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 64,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

