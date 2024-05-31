Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 8,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 53,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Galway Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$29.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

