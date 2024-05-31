GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KGI Securities boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in GAP by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

