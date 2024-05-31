Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 198,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 184.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 78,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 760,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.