Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

