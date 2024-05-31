Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 5.2%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 465,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,410,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Geron by 46.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,869,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,713 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Geron by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 27,225,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,611 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 10,712,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Geron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 342,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

