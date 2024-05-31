GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $317,547.02

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $317,547.02 and approximately $3.88 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.00023384 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $23.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

