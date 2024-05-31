Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Gap Down to $64.08

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.08, but opened at $62.72. Gilead Sciences shares last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 833,254 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

