Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5712 per share. This is an increase from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s payout ratio is currently 122.66%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

