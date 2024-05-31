Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAINN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.