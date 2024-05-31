Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Short Interest Up 17.9% in May

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $700,000.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AQWA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. 2,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. Global X Clean Water ETF has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About Global X Clean Water ETF

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

