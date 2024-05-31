Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $240.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com raised Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $158.81 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 122.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

