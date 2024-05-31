Globus Medical, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after buying an additional 233,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 34,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387 in the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.