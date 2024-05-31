GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $165.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.07. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $141.27. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,120,146. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

