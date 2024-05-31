Gold Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 31,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 390,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 26,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. 37,085,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,374,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.