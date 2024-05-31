Gold Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 31,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 390,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 26,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. 37,085,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,374,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
