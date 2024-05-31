Gold Investment Management Ltd. Invests $173,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,628,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

