Gold Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,414,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. 1,223,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,056. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

