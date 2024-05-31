Gold Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.04. 4,733,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,681. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.