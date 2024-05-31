Gold Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 107.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $195.01. 9,134,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,649. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

