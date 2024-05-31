Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

QQQM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $185.87. 1,882,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,771. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $189.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.49.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

