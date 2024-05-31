Goldstein Advisors LLC Grows Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned 4.75% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. 15,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,903. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

