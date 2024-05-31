Goldstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPSE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,136. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $493.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.