Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 4.1 %

CI traded up $13.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.46. 3,915,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.24. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

