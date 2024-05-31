Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after buying an additional 237,514 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,330,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after purchasing an additional 393,031 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,259 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

