Goldstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $173.96. 28,078,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,823,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

